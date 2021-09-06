Early rain, then a warmer Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of rain will linger Monday morning, followed by a general decrease in clouds for the afternoon. There will be more sun north of I-64, and more clouds and a possible shower across southern VA during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will be a hot day, with afternoon highs around 90. Another approaching front may trigger a few scattered showers or storms later in the day.

A few leftover showers are possible Thursday morning, otherwise it will be a bit cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 50s to low 60s. Friday will be comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the 50s to around 60.

Next weekend is looking nice with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

In the tropics: We continue to monitor a disturbance moving northward into the Gulf Of Mexico. There is some potential for tropical development over the next several days. Our computer models show that if anything develops, it will likely stay south of us.

Hurricane Larry will continue tracking northwest and then curve to the right just east of Bermuda on Thursday. Details can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

