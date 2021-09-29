Milder air returns Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cooler and drier air will move into the region this morning, with sunshine and mid 70s for the rest of the work week. An upper-level low will drop into the Four Corners region Thursday and will move eastward Friday and Saturday. Medium range models disagree on both the speed and intensity of this low, which makes rain chances for the weekend a tough call. High pressure will remain in place to keep conditions dry Saturday, but there will be at least a low chance for showers on Sunday. The chance for rain should increase Monday into Tuesday.

Sam is still a major hurricane but is expected to stay east of all land masses including Bermuda. Two other strong disturbances in the eastern Atlantic Basin have a good chance of tropical cyclone development over the next 5 days. The next two storm names are Victor and Wanda. If these names are used and additional storms form, we will be moving to the supplemental list of names for the first time. The Greek Alphabet will no longer be used to name storms beyond the 21 predetermined names each year.

