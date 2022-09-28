Ian makes landfall in Florida; here are the local impacts to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Clouds will continue to increase Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian, but any chance of rain will hold off until Friday.

Rain associated with Ian will move into Virginia, from south to north, during the day Friday. Rain will be likely for all of central Virginia Friday night.

A prolonged period of soaking rain is expected this weekend. While there will be some occasional lulls, periods of heavy rainfall will occur throughout the weekend. Rain will transition to periods of occasional showers Monday and Tuesday.

Total rainfall from Ian for most areas will be at least 1 to 3 inches, but some isolated totals over 5 inches may occur. Some wind gusts over 30 mph will be possible, and there will be coastal flooding.

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida with near-category 5 strength of 155 mph winds. It will track across the state tonight and Thursday, and the remnants will track up through the southeastern United States Friday and this weekend. The remnant area of low pressure will be in western North Carolina Sunday morning. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.

