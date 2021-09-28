Showers, storms will develop before cold front arrives Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will approach the area later this evening. Temperatures and humidity values will both climb ahead of the front, with highs this afternoon reaching the mid-80s.

These conditions will be the warmest we experience in central Virginia for at least a week. Showers and isolated strong to severe storms will develop along and ahead of the front this afternoon/evening, with the best opportunity coming between 5 PM and 11 PM. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with any severe storms that develop.

Cooler and drier air will move into the region Wednesday, with sunshine and mid-70s for the rest of the workweek. An upper-level low will drop into the Four Corners region Thursday and will move eastward Friday and Saturday. Medium range models disagree on both the speed and intensity of this low, which makes rain chances for the weekend a tough call.

High pressure will remain in place to keep conditions dry Saturday, but there will be at least a low chance for showers on Sunday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam remains a dangerous category 4 storm and will pass north of the Leeward Islands and east of Bermuda in the next few days. Some fluctuations in strength are likely the next several days. Two other disturbances in the eastern Atlantic Basin have a high chance of tropical cyclone development in the next several days.

