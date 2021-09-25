A warm-up to start the new week

RICHMOND, Va. -- After another cool start, high pressure will bring more nice weather today, with sunshine and a southwest wind boosting afternoon highs into the low 80s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-80s. An approaching cold front will bring a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the day into the evening.

Comfortable temperatures and humidity will follow the front and likely stick around into next weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s.national

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam remains a dangerous category 4 storm, a bit over 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Despite its strength, it is a relatively small storm and will pass north of the islands the next few days. Some fluctuations in strength are likely the next several days and the storm will gradually turn more northward, potentially threatening Bermuda later in the week or next weekend.

Check out the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker for more information.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

