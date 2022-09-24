Turning warmer this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cool morning with temps ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 50s. There will be some clouds around this morning, but it will turn out to be a partly to mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be from the southwest at 5-15 mph this afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight, and a sprinkle is possible. It won't be as chilly with lows 55-60.

Sunday will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few scattered showers and storms are possible, with the best chance of rain late in the afternoon into the evening. It will be breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s north to the low/mid 80s south. Any storm that develops could produce some high gusts.

Monday will turn mostly sunny with highs around 80. The rest of the week will have highs in the 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tropical Storm Ian is located in the Caribbean, southeast of Jamaica, and is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night into Monday as it tracks near the Cayman Islands and western Cuba. The forecast track brings Ian into west-central Florida late Wednesday into Wednesday, possibly as a major hurricane. The forecast path of Ian after that point remains greatly uncertain, with the spread of computer models ranging from near St. Louis on the western edge of possibilities, to moving to between the US and Bermuda on the eastern edge. However, a group of models bring the remnants close to our area by the end of the week. As of now, it looks like we could see some rain from Ian later Friday into Saturday, but that remains just a possibility.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Fiona will move through eastern Canada today. Tropical Storm Gaston will remain in the northeastern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Hermine is located near the west coast of Africa, and will stay in that area.

More info on all the tropical systems can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker.

