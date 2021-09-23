It's raining east of I-95

RICHMOND, Va. -- As a cold front moves through Virginia this morning areas of rain and a few storms are moving west to east through sunrise. Rain will persist along the coast through midday. Much drier and cooler air will move into the region behind the front as dew point temps will begin to fall through Friday, bringing us a stretch of sunny and mild weather, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. We’ll gradually warm up next week, with highs returning to the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will bring a chance for rain to the area Tuesday night, followed by slightly milder air.

Tropical Depressions Rose and Peter remain over the open waters of the central Atlantic, and both are expected to degenerate to areas of low pressure in the next few days. Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed in the south-central Atlantic, and has a good chance of becoming a named storm in the next 24 to 48 hours. The next name on the list is "Sam".

Check out the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker for more information.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

