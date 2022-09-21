Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be another sunny and hot day with highs in the low 90s. The Richmond record is 94, set in 1980. A strong cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing the possibility of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Much cooler and less humid air will move in for Friday, which is the first full day of fall. (The autumnal equinox occurs at 9:03 PM Thursday.) Highs Friday will be in the low 70s and lows Friday night will be in the 40s to around 50.

Dry weather will be with us through the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday warming into the low and mid 80s Sunday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona is now a category 3 storm and is expected to strengthen to a category 4 hurricane with the center passing near or just west of Bermuda Thursday. Tropical Storm Gaston has also developed, but will remain over the open waters o of the north-central Atlantic. A disturbance in the far southern Atlantic Basin will likely become a named storm in the next few days as it moves into the Caribbean. There is the potential for this system to continue northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

