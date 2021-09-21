Clouds move in with a few showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become cloudy today with a few afternoon showers possible. The high temperature will be in the lower 80s.

A storm system will bring an increasing chance for rain to the area through midweek, peaking Wednesday afternoon through sunrise Thursday. Most areas will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher totals possible. The cold front associated with this system will move through the area Thursday, bringing much milder air to the region.

Expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s in some areas Saturday morning.

Tropical Storms Peter and Rose should both turn northward, remaining relatively weak storms over the open waters of the central Atlantic. Another tropical wave off the coast of Africa and just south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a good chance to become our next named storm. The next name on the list is “Sam”.

