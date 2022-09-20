Another warm day with mostly sunny skies

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few clouds will linger early Tuesday, with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday night will cool down to the low 60s.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. The Richmond record is 94, set in 1980. A strong cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing the possibility of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Much cooler and less humid air will move in for Friday, which is the first full day of fall. (The autumnal equinox occurs at 9:03 PM Thursday.) Highs Friday will be in the low 70s and lows Friday night will be in the 40s to around 50.

Dry weather will be with us through the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday warming into the low and mid 80s Sunday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona is now a category 2 storm and is expected to strengthen to a category 4 hurricane with the center passing near or just west of Bermuda Thursday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

