Midweek rain will lead to much cooler temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly sunny today with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Moisture will be on the increase later today and tonight, leading to skies becoming mostly cloudy and the threat for a few showers by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be close to 80 tomorrow.

An approaching cold front will increase rain chances Wednesday into Thursday. There may also be a few thunderstorms, depending on when the front arrives. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday, but will cool into the low and mid 70s on Thursday.

Much drier and cooler air will be with us Friday into the start of next weekend, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s (some 40s possible in rural areas).

Tropical Storm Peter is located about 350 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm should pass north of the Leeward Islands today and Tuesday, and is forecast to turn north well east of the Bahamas. Tropical Storm Rose is in the eastern Atlantic, a little over 350 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Some strengthening is possible over the next day or two, but in the long term it may ultimately weaken into a depression as it tracks into the central Atlantic. There's yet another tropical wave exiting the coast of Africa which could develop into a tropical depression over the next few days. Check out the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker for more information.

