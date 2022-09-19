Hot weather to start the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s away from the coast. A "backdoor" front may produce an isolated sprinkle Monday night and will trim a few degrees off the temperature readings on Tuesday.

Wednesday then looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. The Richmond record is 94, set in 1980. A strong cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing the possibility of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Then much cooler and less humid air will move in for Friday, along with gusty breezes. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s and lows Friday night will be in the 40s to around 50. Dry weather will be with us through next weekend, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday warming into the low and mid 80s next Sunday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona just over Puerto Rico and will move between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and then just north of Hispaniola over the next 24 hours. It will then track just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, curving away from the United States. The storm is then expected to gain major hurricane status, with the center passing near or just west of Bermuda later Thursday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

