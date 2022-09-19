Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Hot weather to start the week

Morning weather update Sept. 19 with Meteorologist Julie Watkins
Posted at 7:33 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 07:33:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s away from the coast. A "backdoor" front may produce an isolated sprinkle Monday night and will trim a few degrees off the temperature readings on Tuesday.

Wednesday then looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. The Richmond record is 94, set in 1980. A strong cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing the possibility of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Then much cooler and less humid air will move in for Friday, along with gusty breezes. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s and lows Friday night will be in the 40s to around 50. Dry weather will be with us through next weekend, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday warming into the low and mid 80s next Sunday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona just over Puerto Rico and will move between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and then just north of Hispaniola over the next 24 hours. It will then track just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, curving away from the United States. The storm is then expected to gain major hurricane status, with the center passing near or just west of Bermuda later Thursday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone