Warmer today, sunshine continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be another day with lots of sunshine and some haze. It will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight will be clear with more areas of fog possible. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the coast.

A backdoor cold front will cause temps to be just a few degrees cooler on Tuesday, with highs 85-90.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the lower 90s. The Richmond record is 94 from 1980.

A cold front will pass on Thursday with the chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be 85-90.

Much cooler and less humid air will move in for Friday, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows Friday night will be around 50 in Richmond, with widespread 40s in outlying areas. These will be the coolest temperatures since May 10.

Highs will be in the mid 70s next Saturday and the lower 80s on Sunday. As of now, much of next weekend is looking dry, but there will be the slight chance of a shower Sunday.

Tropics: Fiona will become a hurricane today, and the center will move between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the next 24 hours. It will then track just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, then curve away from the United States. It will then pass near or just west of Bermuda by Friday, and then head northeasterly into the northern Atlantic. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.