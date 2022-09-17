Fantastic final weekend of summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our great weather from the past few days will continue this weekend. There will be some patches of fog this morning, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny today. There will be some haze the next few days, due to upper air winds transporting in some smoke from western wildfires. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the 50s to around 60.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warmer, and a little bit more humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A backdoor cold front will try to sink southward on Tuesday, and this may cause temps to be a few degrees cooler. It is not out of the realm of possibility we would see a sprinkle, but that chance is very low.

It will be hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The autumnal equinox occurs at 9:04 p.m. Thursday.

A cold front may cause a few isolated showers or storms on Thursday. Behind this front, it will be cooler and less humid again at the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday, and in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is located in the eastern Caribbean, and will track near Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona will likely become a hurricane within the next few days. It will then move across the Dominican Republic on Monday. Fiona is expected to track just east of the Bahamas, near the Turks & Caicos Islands Tuesday and Wednesday. After that point, it is expected to curve away from the United States and track just west of Bermuda before heading into the north Atlantic. The track could change, so we will continue to have updates this week. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

