More showers and storms are possible Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cold front that moved into the region yesterday, along with an offshore low, will serve as the focus for additional showers and storms today. An initial round will develop by late morning, then a few storms will develop this afternoon. The main target for storms this afternoon will be Richmond and eastward to the Chesapeake Bay. The front will wash out over the area this weekend, allowing warmer and drier conditions to return.

Seasonally warm nights and afternoons are expected through the first half of next week as a ridge of high pressure remains in place over the region.

A stronger cold front is expected to move into the area next Thursday, bringing a stretch of much milder weather to Virginia.

We continue to track two strong disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, both of which have a chance to become named storms in the next few days. Check out the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker for more information.

