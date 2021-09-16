Flash Flood Warning triggers exceptional flooding in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Central Virginia is experiencing "exceptional flooding" during a Thursday afternoon Flash Flood Warning.

"We're talking about three, four, maybe even five inches of rain in some isolated locations," chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said on the CBS 6 News at 4. "Broad areas of the Richmond area, over two inches of rainfall. And this is because we have extremely heavy rainfall, lots of moisture all being wrung out of the same location because of the stalled front."

Eventually, the storms will rain themselves out.

"There's no support in the upper levels. That's a good thing. But as of right now we still have rainfall rates anywhere from an inch and a half to over two inches per hour," Daniel said. "These storms are staying in the same location for more than an hour resulting in a lot of rainfall."

The Flash Flood Warning in Richmond is up until 6 p.m. Portions of Henrico and Hanover counties are under Flash Flood Warnings until 7 p.m. Other parts of Central Virginia are under a flood advisory.

Temperatures will be near normal today through Saturday, but will return to above normal Sunday through at least the middle of next week. Our weather will remain dry Monday through at least Wednesday as high pressure returns to the region.

The remnants of Nicholas continue to produce dangerous flooding over Louisiana, Arkansas, western Florida and Mississippi. Two other systems in the Atlantic have a good chance of becoming named storms. The next two names on the list are "Odette" and "Peter".

