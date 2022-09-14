Watch Now
Wednesday will be another beautiful day with low humidity

Morning Weather Sept. 14 with Meteorologist Julie Watkins
Posted at 7:09 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 07:09:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be another beautiful day, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity values will be low, making the day very comfortable to be outside.

There are two weak disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The lead wave has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development, but it will be several days before it has a suitable environment to become a named storm.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

