Low 90s on Tuesday with more humidity

RICHMOND, Va. -- A ridge of high pressure will remain in place over the Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday, keeping above normal temperatures and humidity in place over the region.

Today will be mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid, with highs in the low 90s. Tomorrow could be our third straight day in the 90s as the cold front will not be in central Virginia until late. This front will bring a chance for showers and a few storms to the Piedmont and Tidewater Thursday and Friday as it slows and eventually washes out over the area.

Temperatures are likely to remain a little above normal through at least the middle of next week.

As of this morning Nicholas is a Cat 1 hurricane and should make landfall in Texas this morning, with the likelihood for widespread life-threatening flooding. A disturbance near the Turks and Caicos has a medium chance to develop into a named storm, and another disturbance off the coast of Africa has a high chance of development.

Check out the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker for more information.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

