Dry and warm weather will continue for the remainder of the week

Posted at 7:12 AM, Sep 13, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Lows will reach the mid 60s with highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Dry and warm weather will continue for the remainder of the week, with low humidity each day. There is the potential for a heat ridge to develop early next week, which would result in highs in the low 90s.

There are two weak disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but neither has a very good chance of developing into a named storm.

