Monday will be hotter and more humid

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny, hazy and hot, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will make it feel a few degrees higher. It will stay hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of 90 or higher.

The clouds will increase later in the week, and we'll have the threat for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

It will stay rather warm and humid next weekend, with variably cloudy skies and a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible each afternoon.

An area of low pressure will move from near the Bahamas towards the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states later this week. It should remain offshore, but will bring slighter higher rain chances to coastal areas from Virginia Beach south into the Outer Banks. There is the potential this could develop into a tropical depression, so we will continue to monitor it.

Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico. It will track north-northwestward and impact Texas this week. Check out the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker for more information.

There are a few other tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic, most notably one that is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Further development may occur over the next few days.

