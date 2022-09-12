Watch Now
Warm and muggy Monday with scattered storms in the afternoon

Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be another very warm, muggy day with variable cloudiness. Some showers and storms will break out as a cold front approaches later in the day. The highest rain chances will be during the late afternoon and early evening. Some storms could produce heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

The front should clear the area on Tuesday, leaving behind drier conditions and temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday night will be a lot more comfortable with lows dipping into the 50s to around 60 away from the coast.

The rest of the week looks really nice, with ample sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The comfortable weather should stick around next weekend.

