Muggy today with some showers and storms

Posted at 5:33 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 05:33:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly cloudy and muggy. While there will be dry hours, there is a good chance of some occasional showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Highs will range from the mid 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast.

Tonight will be muggy with areas of fog and a few showers possible. Lows will be near 70.

Muggy weather continues through Monday with variable cloudiness. Some showers and storms will occur as a cold front approaches. The highest chance of rain will be late in the day into the evening. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall and strong gusts.

While a leftover shower is possible on Tuesday, mainly in eastern VA, much of the day will be dry. Less humid air will filter in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be a lot more comfortable with lows dropping into the 50s to around 60 away from the coast.

As of now, it looks like it will stay mainly dry the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

