A humid weekend with some showers around

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will continue increasing this morning, as moisture streams up from the south. There is the chance of a few showers in central VA today, but rain chances increase west of I-95. The highest rain chances in the state will be in far western VA. It will turn a lot more humid today with highs ranging from the mid/upper 70s west, to some low/mid 80s southeast.

Sunday will be muggy with some showers and storms around, but there will be some dry hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday will be muggy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will occur, with the best chance late in the day.

Tuesday may have a leftover shower, but drier and less humid air will build in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity levels will stay fairly comfortable mid and late week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

