Sunny today, some rain for parts of this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Coastal flood advisories are in effect. Northeasterly winds, combined with swells generated by Hurricane Earl (east of Bermuda), will cause increased water levels.

Clouds will increase on Saturday. An isolated shower is possible in central VA by late in the day, with the better chance for a few scattered showers in the western half of the state. It will be more humid with highs near or a little above 80.

Sunday will have dry hours, but there will be some showers around at times during the day. It will be muggy with highs 75-80.

Some showers and storms will be around on Monday, with just a few scattered storms possible Tuesday.

Highs most of next week will be in the low to mid 80s. It will turn less humid on Wednesday.

Tropics: Hurricane Earl is located east of Bermuda, and is tracking to the northeast. Some additional tropical waves in the Atlantic will be watched over the weekend. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

