Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Sunny today, some rain for parts of this weekend

Morning Weather Sept. 9
Posted at 7:22 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 08:19:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Coastal flood advisories are in effect. Northeasterly winds, combined with swells generated by Hurricane Earl (east of Bermuda), will cause increased water levels.

Clouds will increase on Saturday. An isolated shower is possible in central VA by late in the day, with the better chance for a few scattered showers in the western half of the state. It will be more humid with highs near or a little above 80.

Sunday will have dry hours, but there will be some showers around at times during the day. It will be muggy with highs 75-80.

Some showers and storms will be around on Monday, with just a few scattered storms possible Tuesday.

Highs most of next week will be in the low to mid 80s. It will turn less humid on Wednesday.

Tropics: Hurricane Earl is located east of Bermuda, and is tracking to the northeast. Some additional tropical waves in the Atlantic will be watched over the weekend. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone