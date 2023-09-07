Staying hot Thursday, with a chance for scattered storms later

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be almost as hot as Wednesday, with a few scattered storms will be possible by late in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

On Friday, it will be a little less hot, with highs in the lower 90s. There will be a better chance of some scattered storms.

We are under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Thursday and Friday. Storms that do develop will have very heavy rainfall.

Scattered storms will be possible over the weekend, and it will be cooler with highs in the 80s. Due to the scattered nature of the storms, some locations may stay dry through the weekend, while others may see storms each day.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s most of next week.

Lee is now a hurricane in the central Atlantic, and is expected to become a major hurricane (category 3 or higher) in the next few days. The forecast path brings it northeast of the Bahamas early next week. The majority of the computer models bend the storm between the east coast and Bermuda, but the storm definitely bears watching.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

