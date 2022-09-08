Partly cloudy Thursday with an isolated shower possible

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Skies will clear Thursday evening as lower humidity and a more stable upper-level pattern moves into the region.

Most areas will be mainly dry Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances increase Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropics: Hurricane Danielle is in the northeastern Atlantic, and will pose no issues to land over the next few days. Hurricane Earl is located south of Bermuda. It will become a major hurricane and track just southeast of Bermuda. Two additional tropical waves will be watched this week in the eastern Atlantic. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

