Rain showers possible throughout the day

RICHMOND, Va. -- A broad shear axis oriented from Maine to the Texas Gulf coast will continue to serve as a zone of widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. There's a chance for a few additional showers in the afternoon and evening.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as the upper-level energy slowly moves through the area. Friday and Saturday both look seasonably warm and dry.

A few showers and isolated storms will be possible Sunday into Monday as another upper-level system moves into the region.

In the tropics, Hurricane Danielle is in the northern Atlantic, west of the Azores. It will track to the northeast, eventually moving towards the UK later this week. Tropical Storm Earl is located northeast of Puerto Rico. It is expected to turn to the north and northeast over the next few days. It will become a hurricane, tracking southeast of Bermuda. There is the possibility it will become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season. A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic, may have a shot at some development over the next five days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

