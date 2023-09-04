The heat will intensify this week

RICHMOND, Va. --The heat will intensify on Labor Day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. The record high at RIC is 95 set in 1970. The heat index will be near 100. Tonight will be clear and warm, with low only falling into the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even hotter, with highs in the upper 90s to around 100, with the heat index a little bit higher. The record highs for Tuesday and Wednesday at RIC are 100 and 102 respectively, both set in 1954.

It will stay hot Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low and mid 90s. An isolated storm is possible Thursday, with some more scattered showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances may linger through next weekend, with highs back in the 80s.

The tropics remain very active, as we near the statistical peak of hurricane season on September 10. Tropical Storm Gert is in the central Atlantic and should weaken. Tropical Storm Katia is in the eastern Atlantic and will remain there.

Meanwhile, there is a strong tropical wave that we've been tracking in the eastern Atlantic. This system has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm during the next week. Computer models take the system towards or just north of the Caribbean over the next 7-10 days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Lee. There is yet another tropical wave over western Africa that is forecast to move offshore over the next few days. That too may have some chances for development and will be closely monitored.

More details about all of the tropical activity can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

