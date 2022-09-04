Staying quite humid the rest of the holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with variable cloudiness today. It will be humid and fairly hot today with highs ranging from the mid 80s to lower 90s. An isolated storm or two is possible, with better chances in far western VA.

Labor Day will be warm and muggy with highs 85-90. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the metro during the day, with greater chances well north and northwest. Rain chances will increase a bit during the evening into the overnight.

There will be some showers and storms around on Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 80s. There will be the chance of a few scattered showers or storms.

It will turn a little less humid Thursday into Friday.

Tropics: Hurricane Danielle is in the northern Atlantic, west of the Azores. It will track to the northeast, eventually moving towards the UK later this week. Tropical Storm Earl is located northeast of Puerto Rico. It is expected to turn to the north and northeast over the next few days. It will stay near or southeast of Bermuda, and may become a hurricane. A tropical wave is in the eastern Atlantic, but does not show signs of major development as of right now. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

