Hot and humid weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning with some areas of fog.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but it will be cooler near the coast. The humidity will make it feel a little hotter.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with lows in the 60s.

Sunday will be similar to today, but an isolated storm is possible in a spot or two. The best chance of this would be well west of I-95. Scattered storms are possible near I-81.

Labor Day will be humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered storms are possible in central VA by the end of the day, but the chance of storms is higher across northern and western VA.

A cold front will move into the area on Tuesday with some showers and storms. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers are possible on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Mainly dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. It will be a little less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Highs will be 85-90 next weekend.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Earl is located about 100 miles to the northeast of the Leeward Islands. It will track to the northwest, but then turn away from the Bahamas and the United States. It is expected to stay a tropical storm. Danielle is in the north-central Atlantic, about 900 miles northwest of the Azores. It will track to the northeast and not impact any land over the next few days. Danielle will fluctuate between a strong tropical storm and a category one hurricane. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

