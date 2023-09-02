Nice today, a very hot week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another cool morning with low humidity. We will see lots of sunshine today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in most areas, but it will be 75-80 near the coast.

Tonight will have a few clouds passing through, and it will not be as cool. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs will break 90 in most locations away from the coast.

Labor Day will be humid and very hot with highs in the mid 90s. The Richmond record high is 95 from 1970. The heat index could break 100.

Tuesday will be a degree or two hotter, with highs 95-100 and a heat index 100 or higher. The Richmond record high is 100 from 1954.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s through Friday. An isolated storm or two is possible Thursday, with scattered storms on Friday.

The tropics remain very active. What is left of Idalia is near Bermuda, and the remnants could curve back around towards New England or eastern Canada later in the week.

The remnants of Jose and Franklin are in the northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gert is in the central Atlantic and should weaken. Tropical Storm Katia is in the eastern Atlantic and will remain there.

There is a strong tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa, and it has a good potential to develop into a tropical storm over the next week. Computer models take the system towards or just north of the Caribbean in around ten days.

More details about all of the tropical activity can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.