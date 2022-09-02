Watch Now
Hot and dry start to Labor Day weekend

Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 07:17:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Your Labor Day weekend starts with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will turn a little more humid with highs near 90.

A few storms are possible on Sunday, mostly well west of I-95.

A cold front will drop into the area Monday and Tuesday and produce some scattered showers and storms.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Danielle is located in the north-central Atlantic, and poses no threat to any land. A disturbance located east of the Leeward Islands, and will likely develop into a tropical depression over the next few days as it tracks to the northwest. A disturbance off the west coast of Africa also has a chance of development over the next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

