The beautiful holiday weekend will start out sunny and comfortable

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will remain comfortable with lots of sun and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low in the mid 50s.

Strong high pressure will remain in place over the region Saturday through early next week. Skies will be mainly sunny, and there will be a quick warming trend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday. Sunday will turn more humid with highs around 90. It will be muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s for Monday and Tuesday.

Idalia is now post-tropical, and is moving away from the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will head towards Bermuda. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.As it curves around Bermuda, the remnant low pressure may move back into New England later next week.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Franklin is located northeast of Bermuda and will move northeasterly into the open Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jose is in the central Atlantic, and is expected to dissipate over the next few days. A strong disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic, and will stay in that area. If it becomes a named storm, it will be Katia.

