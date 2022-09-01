Low humidity continues today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a near carbon copy of yesterday, with sunshine and low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Humidity will slowly return Friday and Saturday, but rain chances will remain very limited. A few storms could develop Sunday afternoon and evening, with increasing chances for showers and storms Labor Day into Tuesday.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Five is located in the north-central Atlantic, and poses no threat to any land. A disturbance located east of the Leeward Islands, and will likely develop into a tropical depression over the next few days as it tracks to the northwest. A trailing disturbance off the west coast of Africa also has a chance of development over the next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.