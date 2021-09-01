Rounds of storms from midday through Wednesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Post-tropical Ida will move through northern Virginia today, bringing the potential for severe weather to parts of Virginia. The main threat in much of central Virginia will be the risk for a few tornadoes. The morning hours will be quiet, but storms will develop and move into the region as early as Noon.

A flash flood watch is in effect for northern through western Virginia where 1 to 3 inches of rain fell overnight. Some isolated areas west could receive 1-3" more, 1/2"-1.5" of rain will be possible in the Richmond Metro County area through late this evening. A cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much drier and milder weather to the area Thursday through Saturday.

Tropical Depression Kate continues to move northward through the central Atlantic and will not pose a threat to land. Tropical Depression Twelve developed off the coast of Africa today and should become Tropical Storm Larry Wednesday.

