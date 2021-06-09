Scattered storms will produce heavy rainfall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our very warm and muggy pattern continues again this afternoon, with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. Widely scattered storms will be around this afternoon and evening. The slow-moving storms will produce torrential downpours, with over an inch of rain possible in under 30 minutes. Areas that see repeated storms may experience some flooding.

It will stay muggy Thursday and Friday with more storms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday, and 75-80 Friday.

This weekend will be a little less humid with just the chance of a passing storm. Highs will be around 80 Saturday, and in the mid to upper 80s Sunday.

Monday will be hot with highs around 90. Highs will stay in the mid 80s to around 90 most of the week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

