A breezy and cooler Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds around early this morning, with more clouds well southwest of Richmond. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day. It will be cooler and breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will gust over 20 mph.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. Lows will mainly be in the low to mid 40s away from the coast, but our coldest outlying areas will dip into the upper 30s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will be unsettled Wednesday through Friday with a chance of scattered storms each day. The best chance for storms will be in the late afternoons and evenings. It will be more humid with highs in the 80s.

A cold front will pass Friday evening, and next weekend will be cooler with highs in the 70s. As of now, next weekend looks dry.

