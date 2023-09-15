We have a sunny and very pleasant Friday in the forecast

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny and very pleasant with low humidity, the high will be in the upper 70s.

Lows Friday night will be in the low to mid 50s for the metro, but a few upper 40s are possible. Our coldest outlying areas could dip into the mid 40s.

Highs will get back into the lower 80s this weekend. Saturday will be sunny, and a few showers are possible Sunday afternoon, mainly late.

Hurricane Lee is a category one storm moving northward as it passes just west of Bermuda. It should weaken and threaten New England and eastern Canada this weekend. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

The Mid Atlantic coast will feel impacts with high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with some beach erosion. Ocean waves could exceed 10 feet Friday.

Elsewhere, Margot will weaken and continue to track into the eastern Atlantic.

A tropical wave moving into the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a named storm in the next 7 days. The next name on the list is "Nigel".

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.