Great sleeping weather for the next several nights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly to mostly sunny with much lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows falling into the mid 50s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s Friday with very low humidity once again. Morning lows will be mainly in the 50s, but some upper 40s are possible Friday and Saturday mornings in outlying areas.

We'll have highs back in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers possible Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane Lee is now a category two storm located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It will track west of Bermuda today. It should weaken and threaten northern New England or eastern Canada this weekend. Regardless of the exact track, coastal areas along the entire East Coast will feel impacts with high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with some beach erosion. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Margot will continue to track north over the open waters of the Atlantic and slowly weaken.

A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a named storm in the next 7 days. The next name on the list is "Nigel".

