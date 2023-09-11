It's going to be a muggy day with morning fog

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of fog developing this morning as a few overnight showers exit. It will stay muggy Monday with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered showers or storms will be around on Tuesday with highs closer to 90.

A cold front will then bring a few more showers and storms on Wednesday. Behind this front, it will be cooler and less humid for the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80, with lows in the 50s. A few readings in the upper 40s are possible Friday and Saturday mornings in outlying areas.

Hurricane Lee is located several hundred miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are back up to 120 mph (category 3) and some additional strengthening is possible over day or so. The storm's movement has slowed down and it is expected to remain well east of the Bahams before making a northward turn, probably on Wednesday. It should then track west of Bermuda by Friday. While there is good model consensus this takes place, there's still a high degree of uncertainty due to several factors coming into play (a trough of low pressure to its west, and an area of high pressure to the east). Some model data suggests it could threaten New England or eastern Canada next weekend. Regardless of the exact track, coastal areas along the entire East Coast will feel impacts with high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with some beach erosion.

Tropical Storm Margot is nearing hurricane strength over the east-central Atlantic. It is expected to become a hurricane as it continues to track to the north over the open waters of the Atlantic.

There are two new areas of concern in the eastern Atlantic. One is a rather weak, disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This area has very low chance (20%) of development over the next few days. A tropical wave entering the eastern Atlantic off the west coast of Africa has a greater chance for development and we'll monitor it closely this week.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.