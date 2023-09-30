Clouds decreasing this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some patches of fog and drizzle will be possible this morning.

There will be clouds around again today, but there will be more breaks at times, especially mid to late afternoon. An isolated sprinkle or light shower is possible, but not many areas will see rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will decrease later tonight. Lows will be 55-60.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs 75-80.

We will have a lot of sunshine Monday through Wednesday. Clouds will increase a bit Thursday into Friday, with a few isolated showers possible Friday.

Highs will be near or a little above 80 for the entire week.

Tropics: Phillipe and Rina are side-by-side, east of the Lesser Antilles. They are expected to push either north or northwestward. The latest track forecasts have both storms staying east of Bermuda. More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

