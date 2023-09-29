Mostly cloudy with some gradual clearing, temps in 70s

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll starting off Friday with cloud cover and a few sprinkles. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy. There will be more sunshine across western Virginia, and more cloud cover in the east.

The fourth supermoon in a row occurred at 5:57 a.m. Friday, and is called the harvest moon, since it is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. Cloud cover will limit viewing in some areas, but there will be chances to see it Friday night into Saturday morning as well.

Clouds will break for a little sun on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower will still be possible.

We should finally see some decent sunshine on Sunday with highs 75-80.

Highs most of next week will be near or above 80°.

Tropical Storm Philippe will drift westward towards the Lesser Antilles. Just east of Phillipe is Tropical Storm Rina. It is expected to go northwestward and stay near or east of Bermuda.

More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

