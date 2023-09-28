Warmer and drier days ahead for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have a lot of clouds, but there may be some sun to start the day. There will be a better chance of a few showers, especially east, and mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Clouds will break for a little sun on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A shower will still be possible.

We should finally see some decent sunshine on Sunday with highs 75-80.

Highs most of next week will be near or above 80°.

Tropical Storm Philippe remains a weak tropical storm, and should continue to move west-northwesterly, possibly moving across Puerto Rico and Hispaniola as a depression or remnant low. Another system a few hundred miles to the southeast of Philippe has a high chance of becoming a named storm. The next name on the list is Rina.

