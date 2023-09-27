Watch Now
How long will this cloudy and damp weather continue?

Posted at 9:15 AM, Sep 27, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will feature cloudy skies and occasional drizzle. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s, with a few locations reaching 70 degrees. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

The cloudy and damp weather will continue through late week, with drier and warmer weather returning for the weekend.

Tropical Storm Philippe remains a weak tropical storm, and should continue to move west-northwesterly, remaining just north of the Lesser Antilles. Another system a few hundred miles to the southeast of Philippe has a high chance of becoming a named storm. The next name on the list is Rina.

More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

