Clouds, drizzle, and cool temperatures for much of the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The week ahead will be somewhat unsettled with variably to cloudy skies. No significant rain is expected, but a few isolated showers or patchy drizzle are possible from time to time. Highs will average in the upper 60s to low 70s, and overnight lows will mostly be in the upper 50s.

Tropical storm Philippe will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic as it moves slowly west-northwest. It's expected to turn north over the open waters, passing well northeast of the Leeward Islands. A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a good chance for development later this week as it moves west across the Atlantic. Further details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

