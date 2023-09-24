Rain ending, but clouds will linger

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ophelia is now just an area of low pressure, and it will move out of northern Virginia and into Maryland today.

There will be areas of fog and drizzle/light showers this morning. More organized rain showers will occur in northern Virginia. Low clouds will linger much of the day, with some breaks possible this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s far north to the mid 70s far south.

Areas of fog will be possible again tonight with lows from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

The week ahead will be unsettled with frequent cloud cover. No organized rainfall is expected, but there will be the chance of some isolated showers. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s, and overnight lows will be 55-60 in the metro.

There's a new tropical storm in the central Atlantic named Philippe. Most computer models have it turning north before it reaches the Leeward Islands.

There's another tropical wave between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands that could potentially have a chance for development later this week as it moves west across the Atlantic. Further details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.