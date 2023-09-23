Ophelia will track through Virginia today into tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tropical Storm Ophelia will make landfall in southeastern North Carolina this morning, with near-hurricane force winds. Ophelia will track up through North Carolina into Virginia today into tonight, with the center passing just east of Richmond tonight.

Flood Watch for the entire CBS 6 viewing area. Final rain totals exceeding 2" in all areas, with some 4-6"+ totals possible.

for the entire CBS 6 viewing area. Final rain totals exceeding 2" in all areas, with some 4-6"+ totals possible. Tropical Storm Warning for eastern VA. Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, with the potential for some 50-60 mph gusts.

for eastern VA. Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, with the potential for some 50-60 mph gusts. Storm Surge Warning for eastern VA. Water levels 2 to 4 feet above ground level. Moderate to major flooding.

for eastern VA. Water levels 2 to 4 feet above ground level. Moderate to major flooding. Coastal Flood Warnings for areas east of I-95 not covered by the Storm Surge Warning.

for areas east of I-95 not covered by the Storm Surge Warning. Wind Advisories for northern VA & the mountains in western VA

There will be periods of rain today, heavy at times. Occasional lulls will occur. Winds will gust over 40 mph in central VA, with higher gusts near the coast. Power outages will be possible. There will a marginal risk for isolated tornadoes near and east of I-95. It will be cool for this first day of Autumn with temperatures holding in the low to mid 60s much of the day.



Click here for expanded details on Ophelia and the impact to Virginia.

Rain and winds will decrease from south to north tonight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be breezy with rain chances dropping during the day.

