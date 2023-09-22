Tracking a developing tropical storm headed toward Virginia

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen this morning, with the expectation of a tropical storm (Ophelia) developing Friday.

The potential for rainfall will be a widespread 2-4", with a little less in the Western Piedmont and a little more possible along the Bay.

Winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph, with gusts in the 40-50 mph range. A tropical storm warning is in effect Friday through early Sunday for the eastern Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads.

A storm surge warning is in effect for these areas, with tide levels of 2 to 4 feet above normal.

The storm will move north of the area Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Quiet weather is expected early next week with seasonal temperatures. Showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Autumnal Equinox (Fall) begins early Saturday at 2:50 a.m.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

