Dry on Thursday, rain could arrive late Friday afternoon

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 60.

An area of low pressure developing off the East Coast could bring showers to the area by late Friday afternoon. Periods of rain will stay with us on Saturday, tapering to just a few showers by Sunday. As far as winds go, the greatest impact will be Friday night and Saturday along the coast with winds gusting to 35-45 mph and 25-35 mph inland. Coastal flooding will be possible this weekend. The potential for Rainfall will be a widespread 2-4", with a little less in the Western Piedmont and a little more possible along the Bay.

The Autumnal Equinox (Fall) begins early Saturday morning at 2:50 AM.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is now tracking to the northeast as expected, staying well east of Bermuda.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

