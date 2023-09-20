Expect a mostly sunny Wednesday with seasonable temperatures

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudyl with a low in the upper 50s.

A stretch of dry weather is expected through Thursday, with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows mainly in the 50s and lower 60s.

An area of low pressure developing off the East Coast could bring showers to the area by late Friday afternoon. Periods of rain will stay with us on Saturday, tapering to just a few showers by Sunday. As far as winds go, the greatest impact will be Friday night and Saturday along the coast with winds gusting to 35-45 mph and 20-30 mph inland. Coastal flooding will be possible this weekend. The potential for Rainfall near I-95 will be 1-2" through Saturday and 2-4" along the coast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is now tracking to the northeast as expected, staying well east of Bermuda. There are no other significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

